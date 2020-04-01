Salma Hayek, Becky G and More Pay Tribute to Selena Quintanilla 25 Years After Her Death
Celebrities are paying tribute to Tejana songstress Selena Quintanilla on the 25th anniversary of her tragic death.
The “Dreaming of You” singer was fatally shot by Yolanda Saldivar, the president of her fan club, on March 31, 1995. She was 23.
On Tuesday, celebrities including Salma Hayek, Becky G and Ally Brooke honored the musician with social media posts.
”Remembering Latin legend Selena, who we lost 25 years ago. But who will always stay in our hearts ❤️💃 'Ayyy como me duele,’” Hayek capionted a video of Quintanilla rocking the stage.
Becky G also shared a video tribute, showing her singing Quintanilla’s songs at the Houston Rodeo earlier in March.
“As you can see by my excitement in this video, it was one of the biggest personal milestones in my career,” the Latina star wrote in a lengthy caption. “I couldn’t walk off that stage without showing love to the first woman who came before me and so many others, you. Singing your songs with my band and my fans was an experience that is so hard to put into words. It still brings tears to my eyes.”
“I was so overwhelmed,” she continued. “From the day I decided I was going to perform one of your legendary medleys, I emphasized to my team how important it was going to be to prepare this with so much love and detail. That night, we felt you there.”
Former Fifth Harmony star, Ally Brooke, posted a video showing her performing the rumba to “Dreaming of You” during her stint on Dancing With the Stars in 2019.
”Can’t believe it’s been 25 years,” Brooke wrote. “This was my tribute that I did for Selena on Dancing with the Stars💜 The rumba to Dreaming of You. To my hero. I love you forever. 🌹 #Selena25.”
Christian Serratos -- who will portray Quintanilla in Netflix’s upcoming Selena: The Series – Part 1 -- also took to Instagram to salute the star.
See more tributes to the loved singer, below.
Selena Quintanilla was a boundary-breaking artist whose life & legacy transcended generations and nationalities.— Con Todo (@contodonetflix) March 31, 2020
In honor of an icon who showed Latinos we can achieve our dreams, the cast of @selena_netflix shared what she means to them 🌹 #Selena25 pic.twitter.com/Dteuui6Md2
Selena talking about food #Selena25 #SelenaQuintanilla pic.twitter.com/Hdq1TjHld1— ✨ (@nellzly) March 31, 2020
25 years since this gorgeous soul gained her angel wings💜😇— 𝔽𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕤𝕔𝕒 ♀️ (@frantopaz) March 31, 2020
We all miss you so much, my love...#Selena25 #SelenaQuintanilla #Selena pic.twitter.com/ePGRP5jQTZ
Today marks 25 Years since Selena’s life’s been taken from us. A diva/super star/role model, gone too soon. You’ll never be forgotten ✨ #RememberingSelena #selenaquintanilla pic.twitter.com/2cwqE6sRAX— ✨ (@_localvirgo) March 31, 2020
On this day in 1995, we lost a musical icon & Tejano Queen Selena Quintanilla— AuxGod (@TheOXGod) March 31, 2020
This rare interview from 1994 displays that fame never really went to her head. She was always herself. She was always just Selena.
Today marks 25 years but her legacy is still alive 🕊🌹#Selena25 pic.twitter.com/qWrfRP0AH1
25 years ago... 💔🙏🏽— MAY 3 ♉️. (@BeautyTee_93) March 31, 2020
We lost The Beautiful & The Baddest Tejano Queen
Selena Quintanilla-Peréz 🕊💜🌹
Rest In Heaven #Selena25 pic.twitter.com/pIAoUdltNg
