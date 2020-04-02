Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Unconscious and in ICU After Misdiagnosis

Broadway actor Nick Cordero “needs your prayers,” his wife, Amanda Kloots, has revealed on Instagram. He is now unconscious and in ICU after being misdiagnosed.

“Nick has been sick for awhile with what we were told last week was pneumonia. Unfortunately we think he was misdiagnosed and we are waiting to hear if this is in fact COVID,” Kloots wrote, detailing Cordero’s deteriorating health. “He is scared, in the ICU and now unconscious so his body can get enough oxygen. We are all trying to stay positive and strong knowing that he is in the best care.”

The celebrity trainer also revealed that she’s unable to stay by her husband’s side during this harrowing time. “I miss him terribly. I’m not allowed there to visit of course and can do nothing to help him,” she continued. “Nick is scared too, this has gone from bad to worse. He isn’t allowed to eat or drink, he is very weak and having a hard time breathing.”

She added that despite being scared, “My hubby is fighting like a champ but this is serious.”

Kloots also shared that she and her son, Elvis, who is seen being held by Codero in the post’s accompanying photo, are both “feeling completely fine.”

Codero last appeared on the Broadway stage in the musical, A Bronx Tale The Musical, as Sonny in 2018 and as Earl in Waitress in 2016. His other credits include Bullets Over Broadway and Rock of Ages.

Kloots, meanwhile, was a Broadway dancer and a Radio City Rockette before becoming a trainer. She ended her Instagram post with a "heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been helping us so far,” calling them “all angels.”

