Comedian Ali Wentworth, Wife of George Stephanopoulos, Announces She Has Coronavirus

Actress and comedian Ali Wentworth, wife of ABC News and Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos, is the latest celeb to announce that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Wentworth shared the news via Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a photo of herself sick in bed. "I have tested positive for the Corona Virus," she captioned the shot. "I’ve never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest. I’m quarantined from my family. This is pure misery. #stayhome."

Stephanopoulos announced on Wednesday's GMA that he would be working from home after Wentworth "developed some symptoms" of the COVID-19 virus. He joined the morning show from his at-home studio set-up, with his co-anchor Michael Strahan, explaining to the audience that the star was “coming to us from his home.”

"I’m broadcasting from home right now," Stephanopoulos told viewers. "Ali has developed some symptoms so she’s upstairs resting right now."

Wentworth, who shares two daughters, Elliott and Harper, with Stephanopoulos, had previously shared social media posts in support of social distancing and donating to local business amid the coronavirus pandemic. On March 23, she participated in the "#IStayAtHome" challenge after being nominated by friend Julia Roberts.

"#istayhome for my parents, my in-laws, and all the health workers around the globe!" she wrote. "Thank you @juliaroberts for nominating me and I nominate @therealmariskahargitay @brookeshields @reesewitherspoon."

The writer and performer has received an outpouring of support from friends and followers, including Reese Witherspoon, Julianne Moore, Christie Brinkley, and fellow coronavirus sufferer Andy Cohen, who recommended "Tylenol, Vitamin C, Pulse Oxymeter to measure your oxy intake to lungs" in his heartfelt comment on her post.

Wentworth joins Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Laura Bell Bundy and many others in her announcement that she's contracted the COVID-19 virus during the ongoing global pandemic. Many others have shared accounts of family members and friends who have fallen ill or died from the virus, in an attempt to raise awareness and urge followers and fans to heed the advice of medical professionals to stay at home and avoid social contact in order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

See more coverage on the pandemic in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne Singer, Dies at 52 From Coronavirus Complications

Don Lemon Gets Emotional Talking About CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo’s Coronavirus Diagnosis

How Celebs Are Giving Back: Dolly Parton Donates $1 Million to Coronavirus Research