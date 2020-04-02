Jim Edmonds Tests Positive for Coronavirus and Pneumonia

Former MLB and Real Housewives of Orange County star Jim Edmonds has announced that he is one of the latest celebs to test positive for the coronavirus, amid the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

Edmonds took to his Instagram story to update fans and followers on Wednesday night, after sharing earlier in the week that he was suffering symptoms consistent with the coronavirus.

"I appreciate everyone who has sent well wishes and wished me the best," he said. "I did test positive for pneumonia and I did get a test back positive for the virus. I am completely symptom-free now and doing really well, so I must have had it for a while before i got tested."

The former St. Louis Cardinal shared that he and his eldest daughter were quarantined at his home. "My daughter has been tested, she's waiting for her results, but she is symptom-free, and so we're all doing really well here."

"Do not take this lightly," he added. "If you don't feel good, go to the doctor or go to the emergency room if you can't breathe. That's what happened to me. They didn't want to test me, and I forced them to take me into the emergency room, and, lo and behold, pneumonia and the virus. So, don't take it lightly, take care of yourselves. There's no medicine, there's no nothing, but rest, and that's all I've been doing."

Meanwhile, Edmonds' estranged wife, RHOC star Meghan King Edmonds has been sharing frequent updates from her quarantine with their three children: 3-year-old daughter Aspen and 1-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes. The couple married in October 2014 and Jim filed for divorce last October amid a cheating scandal.

"On the 187th day of quarantine, sitting on the table and screen time rules have gone way out the window," Meghan captioned a clip of her kids perched on a table-top, watching a video on a tablet, on Tuesday. "At least they’re kindly sharing with each other (it’s all about the small wins, #amiright ?!) #togetherathome #happyathome."

Edmonds joins Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Laura Bell Bundy and many others in his announcement that he's contracted the COVID-19 virus during the ongoing global pandemic. Many others have shared accounts of family members and friends who have fallen ill or died from the virus, in an attempt to raise awareness and urge followers and fans to heed the advice of medical professionals to stay at home and avoid social contact in order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

See more coverage on the pandemic in the video below.

