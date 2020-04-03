Jennifer Aniston Surprises a Nurse Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live': Watch!

Jimmy Kimmel is bringing joy to deserving people even while stuck at home.

On Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host was joined by guest Jennifer Aniston via video chat, and after the pair chatted and caught up, he and Aniston teamed up to give one special nurse a big surprise.

Kimball Fairbanks, a cardiovascular nurse from St. George, Utah, has been on the front lines during the growing coronavirus outbreak, and on Monday she revealed that she's tested positive for COVID-19, and was now in quarantine.

Fairbanks joined Fallon remotely and chatted with Kimmel about how she's doing days after diagnosis and Kimmel had a special treat to potentially raise her spirits.

"We wanted to cheer you up a little bit. So I'd like you to meet somebody. Her name is Jennifer," Kimmel said, as Aniston popped up on split-screen, stunning Fairbanks into shocked, overjoyed silence.

"Hi, honey, it's so good to meet you," Aniston said. "I just have to say, God bless you and all of you that are out there doing what you're doing. I just, I don't even know how to express my gratitude to everything that you guys are doing, putting your health at risk and all of that. You're just phenomenal."

"Well, thank you. I really appreciate that," Fairbanks said, beaming.

Aniston was moved by her story -- including how, due to her illness, Fairbanks has been furloughed from work at the hospital. She also has to be apart from her family for two weeks, including her 4-year-old and 18-month-old kids.

However, Fairbanks said that while she's generally felt like she "got hit by a train," she told the movie star, "I woke up today and decided I'm not going to be sick any longer."

It was a truly sweet surprise for the quarantined nurse, and Kimmel couldn't help but point out how gleeful she was at getting to meet the Friends star.

"Jen, I don't know if you can see how much more excited Kimball was to see you than she was to see me," Kimmel joked. "It's remarkable."

As another massive surprise, Aniston and Kimmel then revealed that they had a gift for Fairbanks in the form of a $10,000 gift certificate from Postmates, so she can get all the food delivery she could ever want during her quarantine.

It was an especially sweet moment of joy amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, which has nearly everyone in the country staying home due to social distancing protocols -- Aniston included.

"Today's three weeks," the actress said, reflecting on how long she's been hunkering down at her house, adding that, due to her agoraphobia, it's "not been much of a challenge" to not go out and do stuff.

"The most challenging thing is watching news and trying to digest all that's going on out there," she explained. "I allow a check-in in the morning, and then I'll do a check-in in the evening, and that is it, because basically it's regurgitating the exact same thing."

She's also found a new pastime: cleaning and organizing.

"Doing dishes is now my new favorite, favorite thing in the world, because not only are you doing your dishes but you're washing your hands," Aniston said. "[And] organizing. I was a crazy person the first week and then I realized I had to pull back because I was going to run out of closets. [We've got] 30 more days. I've got to pace myself."

Check out the video below for more on how celebs are passing time in self-isolation amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

