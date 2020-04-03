Ryan Reynolds Has the Best Response to Tom Holland’s Shirtless Handstand Challenge

Ryan Reynolds is not planning on doing the shirtless handstand challenge. Tom Holland wowed the internet when he put on a T-shirt while doing a handstand, but Reynolds has no desire to follow in the Spider-Man: Homecoming star's footsteps.

After Holland expertly completed the challenge, he urged Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal to do so as well, and the Aviation Gin founder was quick to deny the request. On his Instagram Story, Reynolds shared a video of him staring at the camera with a perplexed look, before defiantly exclaiming, "No!"

Holland shared Reynolds' reaction clip on his own Instagram Story and responded with three crying laughing emojis.

whoever invented this “handstand tshirt challenge” and got Tom Holland to flex shirtless on insta stories... thank u very much

pic.twitter.com/RlHu79aBx9 — Jo Bradley (@JoLucyBradley) April 2, 2020

While Reynolds didn't complete the shirtless handstand, Gyllenhaal did. The 39-year-old actor shared the clip on his Instagram Story, declaring, "Challenge accepted."

Holland shared Gyllenhaal's successful video, gushing, "YES Mate you hero!!!!"

After Gyllenhaal completed the challenge, he urged his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, as well as Hugh Jackman and 50 Cent to do so too. None of them have shared videos of themselves taking Gyllenhaal up on the challenge just yet.

