Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Having a Girl -- See Their Gender Reveal!

Katy Perry's having a girl -- and she likes it!

The singer and fiance Orlando Bloom, who are expecting her first child together, shared the happy news on Instagram on Friday, posting a pic from what seems to be their gender reveal. In the shot, Bloom sports a big grin, while his face is covered with what looks like light pink shaving cream.

"It’s a girl," Perry captioned the shot, complete with two pink heart emoji.

The reveal is a dream come true for the "Wide Awake" singer, who told fans at her Melbourne, Australia, concert on International Women's Day back in March that she was hoping for a baby girl. Bloom is already dad to a son, 9-year-old Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

A source told ET last month that the 35-year-old singer is "over the moon" about her pregnancy, as starting a family has "always been a dream for her."

"Katy's priority has always been a lifetime partner and building a family and future together. That's why she hasn't rushed to the altar," the source said. "She has wanted this for so long and just wants to do it right. She’s been eating a clean diet, exercising and reading everything she can about her growing baby and how to make the best choices for her body and the baby."

ET previously reported that Perry and Bloom, 43, postponed their Japan wedding amid concerns over the worldwide spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus. Perry is currently at home in the United States with her fiance, after cutting her trip to Australia short.

"She came home from Australia, canceled public appearances and just wants to be home with Orlando who also has time off because of the virus," the source tells ET. "This pandemic has changed everything and she will put her baby's health first. She is going to take this time at home to plan her nursery."

See more about the couple's bundle of joy in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bindi Irwin, Katy Perry and More Stars Take Wedding Precautions Amid Pandemic

Pregnant Katy Perry Is 'Over the Moon' About Starting a Family

Pregnant Katy Perry Heads Home to be With Orlando Bloom Amid Coronavirus Outbreak