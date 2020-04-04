'Mob Wives' Star Drita D'Avanzo Narrates Kim and Kourtney's 'KUWTK' Fight -- And Khloe Is Loving It!

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's knockdown brawl has been the biggest shocker of the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians -- and even fellow reality stars can't get enough!

Mob Wives star Drita D'Avanzo took to her Instagram this week to hilariously narrate clips of the brawl. "It's the funniest thing you'll ever see in your life," she says in the first clip, which she captioned "Keeping up with the slaps." "You can tell they had no type of fights growing up."

The reality star gives a hilarious blow-by-blow over slowed-down footage of the confrontation, paying special attention to sister Khloe, who goes from on-looker to attempted mediator.

"Khloe's like, 'This is a joke. I don't understand why no one comes at me like this. I'm dying to f**k up somebody in this family, anybody," she jokes. "Khloe's the friend you want at a fight, that's make-believing she's breaking it up, but she really don't give two shits."

The clip has been viewed over 800,000 times, including by Khloe herself, who was a good sport, commenting, 'I freaking love you!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️" on the post.

And of course, just like Kim in the clip, D'Avanzo had to come back for more, sharing a follow-up post after Thursday's new KUWTK episode.

"The second round did not disappoint!👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼," D'Avanzo captioned her second post. "I’m very proud of the #kardashians for coming through with a back to back banger🔥🔥🤣🤣😭 #dritasvoiceover time! #kuwtk #slapfest."

On Friday, a source told ET that Kim and Kourtney are back on good terms, despite having to re-live their bloody brawl as it airs on their show. “Although Kim and Kourtney had a blowout fight on last night's episode of KUWTK, the sisters are fine and back on good terms. They were able to discuss their differences and although they don’t agree on how each handles things, they respect one another."

As for the fight itself, both Kim and Kourtney don't consider it to be their finest moment.

"The sisters are embarrassed of the fight, but since the day they signed up to do the show, they promised to show their real life," the source added.

See more on the fight in the video below.

