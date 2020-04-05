Tyler Cameron Reacts to Comments Saying He's Not a Good Match for Hannah Brown

Whether or not he and Hannah Brown are together, Tyler Cameron isn't here for negativity.

The Bachelorette alum is clapping back at several users on Instagram who commented on his recent reunion with Brown, declaring that the pair aren't a good match.

Brown spent the majority of last month with Cameron and his friends in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, before returning to her family in Alabama last week. Though they never confirmed whether or not they're dating, Brown and Cameron poked fun at romance rumors in several TikTok videos with their friends, who they dubbed the "Quarantine Crew."

"Move on people .. Hannah will choose the perfect guy for her one day it’s not Tyler .. and the crew is boring without her. Her and Ryan [Cameron] and Matt [James] were the best," one Instagram user wrote on Saturday, prompting Cameron to reply, "How many cats do you have?"

The contractor hit back at another comment which read, "Tyler probably won't read this, but I’m sorry you definitely have 2 personalities. The dear sweet one on 'The Bachelor' and the one who is acting like a total jerk. Hannah probably couldn’t get away from you fast enough."

"Looks like we got another cat lady on our hands," he wrote.

Cameron recently opened up about his and Brown's relationship status on a Zoom call with fans. A TikTok video of the call shows Cameron answering questions about where he stands with Brown.

"She's a good friend," he said of Brown.

As for Gigi Hadid, Cameron said his supermodel ex-girlfriend is a "good girl." "She's dating her old man now," he noted of Hadid's rekindled romance with Zayn Malik.

@bflyprincess3 On tonight’s episode of celebrities joining our zoom calls ##fyp##spillthetea##shook ♬ original sound - bflyprincess3

See more on Cameron in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Peter Weber Addresses Criticism After Tyler Cameron Jokingly Slams His TikToks

Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown Play Spin the Bottle in Latest Quarantine TikTok

Hannah Brown Jokes About the Size of Tyler Cameron's Bulge During Live Workout