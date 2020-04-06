Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Expecting Fifth Child After Suffering Miscarriage 4 Months Ago

Hilaria Baldwin is pregnant again.

The 36-year-old yoga instructor announced she and her husband, Alec Baldwin, are expecting their fifth child together on Instagram on Monday. Hilaria shared the good news with a video of her bare baby bump, and the baby's heartbeat is audible.

"Sound up...I'll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel," she wrote. "Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you🤍 Here we go again 💫."

Hilaria and 62-year-old Alec are already parents to their four children -- 6-year-old Carmen, 4-year-old Rafael, 3-year-old Leonardo and 1-year-old Romeo. Alec is also a dad to his 24-year-old daughter, Ireland, from his previous marriage to actress Kim Basinger.

Hilaria suffered a miscarriage in April 2019, and sadly, in November, she shared that she suffered another miscarriage at four months. She said the couple was still going to try to have more children together.

"We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months," Hilaria, 35, wrote alongside a video of her with daughter Carmen. "We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies -- and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec."

"I guess this is a good way to share it with you too," she continued. "I told her that this baby isn't going to come after all...but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time. I'm really devastated right now..."

ET spoke to the couple later that month at the American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York City, where they said that despite the heartbreaking experience, they weren't going to stop trying for a fifth child.

"If you have kids, and if you're like us, sometimes you feel like you can't stop having kids," Alec shared. "Every time we have them, we're like, 'This is great. Let's have more!'"

"Yeah, we're gonna have another one," he added, nodding. "We're gonna have another one."

Meanwhile, Hilaria shared, "We can't end on that note. I don't want to. At least, we're trying not to end on that note. Cause that was a sad note."

