Hannah Ann Sluss Shades Bachelor Peter Weber as He Continues to TikTok With Kelley Flanagan

Hannah Ann Sluss has moved on -- but she's not above throwing a little shade her ex's way.

The Bacheloralum was the star of Peter Weber's season finale last month (sorry, Barb), with fans applauding her for telling Weber off when he ended their engagement after just a few weeks. The pilot ended up giving things another shot with his runner-up, Madison Prewett, only to split from her two days later. Now, he's spending time with another one of his Bachelor contestants, Kelley Flanagan.

Weber and Flanagan have been all over TikTok, with some videos showing them dancing and others showing the Bachelor performing magic tricks. Regardless, Sluss isn't impressed.

The model recently retweeted a fan mocking Weber's TikToks. "Imagine how satisfied Hannah Ann must be to see her ex doing magic on Instagram," read one user's post. Sluss retweeted the reply, "HAHAHA she's like BYE BITCH see ya never,THE QUEEN @HannahannSluss WON!!!!"

HAHAHA she's like BYE BITCH see ya never,THE QUEEN @HannahannSluss WON!!!! pic.twitter.com/KkMvqRZvxZ — Emily (@HeartHimlexox) April 2, 2020

Sluss shared during her appearance on Lights Out With David Spade last week that she wasn't "surprised" by Weber and Flanagan spending time together.

"When I saw the pictures [of Peter and Kelley], I really wasn't that surprised by it," she said. "I mean, I’ve moved on, Peter's moved on -- we're both able to do what we want. Also, in regards to Kelley, I met her through the show. We were friends and we were dating the same guy, so me seeing her with someone that I had dated, it doesn't really make me as upset if it wasn’t for any other circumstance."

