Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Are Engaged

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy have made things official! The couple got engaged on March 27 at the 42-year-old rapper’s Los Angeles home, Jeannie's rep confirms to ET.

In a statement to People, the 41-year-old The Real co-host's rep revealed that Jeezy was initially going to pop the question during a trip to Vietnam, but changed his plans when the vacation was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn’t know is that Jay was planning to propose," Jeannie's rep said. "Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor."

Jeannie and Jeezy were first linked in January 2019, and a source confirmed their relationship to ET in April. The couple then made things Instagram official in September and have continued to post pics together since.

ET's Katie Krause spoke to Jeannie just before the engagement, and the TV personality revealed that she and Jeezy were in quarantine together.

"[We] looked at each other at this time of the quarantine like, 'Yup, if we can do this, we are gangster,'" she told ET. "We're [doing] amazing."

"I'm a super introvert, meaning I love quality conversations, I love intimacy. I love thoughtful presence for one another, so this is a dream for me and it allows me to focus on way on how to support people who need it out there," she added, noting she's learned Jeezy is "such an inspiring person to be around."

