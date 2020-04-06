Liam Hemsworth Opens Up About How He's 'Rebuilding' After Miley Cyrus Split

Exercise has been a great outlet for Liam Hemsworth following his split from Miley Cyrus.

The pair announced their separation in August 2019 after less than a year of marriage -- and since then, Hemsworth has focused his energy on his health. As he tells Australian Men's Health in a new interview, exercise has been an important part of "rebuilding" after his breakup.

"Rebuilding?" he asks, chuckling over that description of how he's been spending his time. "Yeah, that's a good way to put it."

"This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I'd say exercise has been big for me," Hemsworth adds.

The Hunger Games star filed for divorce from Cyrus on Aug. 25, after she was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter on vacation in Italy. Hemsworth and Cyrus finalized their divorce in January; the actor's trainer, Jason Walsh of Rise Movement, told Australian Men's Health that he hasn't seen Hemsworth happier.

"I can't believe how well his body responds when he's not going through stuff," Walsh explains. "I haven't seen him this happy for a long time. We took advantage of that."

Hemsworth's Quibi show, Most Dangerous Game, also kept him moving.

"I spent most of the project running around the streets and getting beaten up as well. But it was a great thing 'cause it just kept me moving. I was doing like, 10 [kilometers] a day or something at one point, which I've never done in my life," he explained.

Cyrus, meanwhile, has been keeping herself busy with her Instagram Live series, Bright Minded, and spending time with her new boyfriend, Cody Simpson. See more in the video below.

