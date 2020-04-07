Charli D'Amelio on Becoming Most-Followed Creator on TikTok (Exclusive)

Charli D'Amelio is TikTok's new queen!

On March 25, the 15-year-old became the most-followed person on TikTok, surpassing Loren Gray. The magic number was 41.4 million followers (over Gray's 41.3 million followers), which Charli reached in just a matter of 9 months -- but she told ET's Katie Krause that she's yet to really celebrate being "No. 1."

"We celebrate almost every milestone that I hit pretty well. But I don't think we celebrated No. 1," she shares. "I think I was sleeping when it happened."

Now that it's sunk in a bit, Charli says it "feels awesome." "But, it's truly about just being able to have the platform that I have," she says. "I mean, it's crazy to go from zero followers to 40-something million. I don't even know where I'm at right now. But it's really crazy."

Charli currently has over 46 million followers, and is encouraging them all to stay home and practice social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"I partnered with P&G to help spread the message that staying home is extremely important, [as is] social distancing and making sure that you're keeping yourself safe as well as everyone else. Only go out when you really, really have to," Charli explains of her #DistanceDance initiative.

Charli will be teaching the dance on Instagram Live this Friday. She wants fans to post their own version of the #DistanceDance to "spread the message as much as possible."

"Tag me and hashtag 'DistanceDance,' and try to just relay the message as much as you can throughout TikTok," she shares. "And post it to Instagram, Twitter, all that stuff!"

Charli, who has danced with Jennifer Lopez, hinted that "good people" will also be participating in the challenge. Many celebs have also been using TikTok to stay entertained during quarantine.

"[It's] definitely lots of other people that you might not expect, but you'll be happy once everything is all put together," she teases. "It'll be just one big dance party."

As for what's next for the D'Amelio family, who have become stars in their own right, Charli's sister, Dixie, says there's a lot more content to come.

"I feel like right now, like, we got a lot of free time, we're just preparing for when we start getting busy again. It was very hectic before, but now we've had a lot of time to just figure out our game plans and how we're going to produce content and share our family more. And share more of our personalities to other platforms besides TikTok," she says.

