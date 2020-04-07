Exes Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Quarantine in Matching Pajamas With Their Kids: Pics!

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are co-quarantining! The exes and parents of Tallulah, Rumor, and Scout Willis posed together in matching green and white striped pajama sets for a post on Tallulah's Instagram account.

"Chaotic neutral," the 26-year-old captioned the shot, which features her parents, her older sister, Scout, her boyfriend, Dillion Buss, and several of the family's pets.

Bruce's wife, Emma, commented on the photo, "Not many can pull that color off! 😂 Lookin good squad 💚💚💚💚."

Tallulah also posted a photo of the group with Scout's boyfriend, Jake, and another family friend, all rocking the matching looks.

Tallulah Willis/Instagram Stories

Noticeably absent from the pics was older sister, Rumer Willis, but the actress has been spending plenty of time with her famous family amid quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak. Last week she posted a selfie with Tallulah sitting behind her, writing, "I spy a cute smurf in the background."

Rumer has also appeared in several posts on mom Demi's Instagram page, singing with her sisters in one clip and working on a "family photo project" with the rest of the "quarantine crew" in another photo.

Bruce and Demi tied the knot in 1987 before filing for divorce in 2000. The exes have remained close through the years as they continued to raise their daughters together. Bruce later married Emma Heming in 2009, and Demi married actor Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013.

For more on Demi and Bruce's blended family, watch the clip below:

