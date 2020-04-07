Ice-T Doesn't Believe in Ghosts... Until He Comes Across One: See the Moment (Exclusive)

Ice-T doesn't believe in ghosts, but what happens when he comes across one?

In A&E's new series, Celebrity Ghost Stories, psychic medium Kim Russo brings some of the biggest names in entertainment back to the sites of their previous paranormal experiences for an unfiltered, emotional and sometimes terrifying reunion with the ghosts of their past.

In Wednesday's series premiere, Kim brings rapper and Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T and his wife, Coco, to a haunted New Jersey factory and they experience unexplainable events linked to the factory’s deadly past. While Ice-T doesn't exactly believe in such things as ghosts and paranormal beings lurking around every corner, he may have to think about graduating from the school of skeptics and enroll in a class for believers when it's all said and done.

Kim details the legend of a ghost of a man who paces and back and forth in the abandoned halls of the factory, leading her to believe something traumatic happened within its walls all those years ago. As if on cue, one of the lights inexplicably turns on by itself, causing Coco to jump in shock in ET's exclusive sneak peek from the episode.

While Kim and Coco go to investigate, the light suddenly turns off. Kim asks Ice-T if he can walk over there to the light, but being the skeptic he is, he gets a little worked up over the strange occurrence. "I ain't goin' back there! Let's go this way," he says, trying to direct them away from the light.

Kim and Coco aren't ready to let it go and right when Coco observes that ghosts "mess with electricity," the light turns back on. Seriously though, Ice-T isn't here for the unexplainable activity, his patience (and scare level?) wearing a little thin. "Get the f**k outta here!" he exclaims.

Ice-T has his own theory on why the light's been turning on and off. "There's gotta be a motion detector," he reasons. Sure... A few seconds later, the 62-year-old entertainer debunks his own (weak) theory, after checking out the area himself. "OK, it's not a motion detector."

But things get even weirder (and funnier). Watch ET's exclusive first look above to see how Ice-T handles the next paranormal bombshell.

Celebrity Ghost Stories premieres Wednesday, April 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on A&E.

