Bruce Willis Shaves Daughter Tallulah’s Head After Being Quarantined With Demi Moore for Over 27 Days

Bruce Willis is getting in some quality time with his oldest daughters amid quarantine for the coronavirus! After making headlines for his epic photo with his ex, Demi Moore, and their family in matching pajamas, one fan commented that the behavior wasn't exactly social distancing.

Bruce and Demi's daughter, Tallulah Willis, who posted the pic, replied to the comment, sharing, "Hi! We made the choice to quarantine together and have been together for 27 days taking every precaution. Please stay inside and wash your hands! :)."

Tallulah didn't clarify whether the family quarantine includes Bruce's wife, Emma Heming Willis, and their children, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5.

But the Die Hard actor is getting in lots of fun activities with his oldest girls. In addition to posing for the family pics, Bruce also shaved Tallulah's head, giving her some major G.I. Jane vibes.

In a clip posted to Tallulah's Instagram account, the actor carefully buzzes his daughter's head as one of her sisters says in the background, "You look like Joan of Arc, dude!"

Bruce's wife, Emma, commented on the post, "This is actually melting my heart ✨💞"

Tallulah later posed for several topless photos taken by her older sister, Rumer Willis, showing off her new 'do.

