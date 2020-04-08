Chris Cuomo Is Taking Interviews With His Brother Andrew 'Very Seriously' as He Struggles With Coronavirus

Chris Cuomo remains focused on his job as he battles coronavirus.

The 49-year-old CNN anchor has been working from the basement of his home after testing positive for coronavirus late last month, where he's been under quarantine from his wife, Cristina, and their three kids. ET has learned that Cuomo currently remains in Long Island, New York, at his home with his family and that he spends much of the day resting, and then works with his producers to prep for his CNN show, Cuomo Prime Time.

And although much has been made about Cuomo's heartwarming and often times hilarious on-air interviews with his older brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a source tells ET that the newsman takes both his job and interviewing his brother "very seriously."

Still, Cuomo's health is obviously still top priority. Though he's shared that he was at first worried he had given the coronavirus to his wife and kids, they have since tested negative. Cristina recently shared an update about her husband's health on Instagram.

"Every day is a gift ♥️" she captioned a smiling picture of the two. "Many have asked how Chris is doing and what meds he’s taking. Here’s an update: After one week of up and down symptoms -- chills, body aches, total exhaustion, sleeplessness, and a fever that hit 103, he is on day 11 today, (day 1 being first day of allergy-like symptoms) -- he seems slightly better, but still feels the incredible lethargy, with fever down to 99 for past 3 days. His Oxygen levels (tested daily on a finger Oximeter) were normal all week. He has maintained his sense of taste and smell, but not his usual hearty Italian appetite. His lungs were x-rayed yesterday and they were mostly clear. 💙 Thank you for amazing homemade goodies from friends and the outpouring of love + humor so many of you have provided. They are the oxygen for these biblical times. 🙏 ...."

Cristina also outlined what medicine he's been taking since he tested positive for coronavirus and what he's been eating, sharing pictures of their fully stocked fridge. They've been taking the advice of an Energy Medicine physician who recommended "oxygenated herbs, natural remedies and homeopathics to boost Chris' immune system for the battle ahead."

"The food plan I outlined was meant to cleanse his liver with whole, vital, organic foods so it can manage the viral die-off and provide him with much-needed energy, nutrients, anti-viral, anti-inflammatory properties, like basic chicken soup, and foods low in immune-busting chemicals like pesticides," Cristina added.

As for Cuomo's daily activities, she shared that he's been getting 30 minutes of sunshine a day, sitting in saunas to help with his fever, practicing breathing exercises and walking in the yard so he can get fluid flowing out of his lungs.

On Tuesday night, Cuomo gave his viewers an update on how he's feeling, and acknowledged he's experienced some setbacks.

"And I'm a little depressed because yesterday and today, the fever came back with a little bit more gusto than I had in the past couple of days before that," he shared. "That's depressing. It's hard to have a fever for 20 hours a day. It just wears you down emotionally."

Cuomo also acknowledged that he's had to be mindful of his attitude towards those around him.

"When you have a fever over a number of days, it affects you, not just physically. It affects you psychologically and emotionally, OK?" he said. "You're going to have some weird thoughts, all right? Not necessarily suicidal ideations -- of course you've got to be in contact with your doctor about anything like that -- but just be mindful that there is a good chance that you're being lousy to the people who are being best to you."

"I feel my edge, I feel my frustration," he continued. "The people around you are so nervous, they don't want to get sick, they don't like that you're sick, they don't like that they can't get you better. Don't play into that by making it worse. Be your best. I know it's hard. Believe me, I get that it's hard. You will get better faster knowing that the people around you feel better, too. OK? Just keep it in mind. Hopefully you're not dealing with that. I am a little bit. I'm getting a little mean from this right now. I got to deal with it."

