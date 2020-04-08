Mandy Moore, Miranda Lambert and More Stars React to John Prine's Death
Celebrities including Mandy Moore and Miranda Lambert are paying tribute to musician, John Prine, following news of his death.
ET confirmed that the country singer died on Tuesday following a battle with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. He was 73.
The news came a week after Prine’s wife, Fiona Prine, tweeted that his condition was "stable" but not improving, and a day after the couple marked their 24th wedding anniversary.
Moore tweeted the musical icon’s name alongside a broken heart emoji, while Lambert thanked the "one and only" Prine.
Other country singers including Toby Keith, Maren Morris and Sheryl Crow also took to social media, with Keith crediting Prine for teaching him how to "let it rip."
John Prine. 💔— Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) April 8, 2020
The great John Prine has passed away from the virus. He showed me how to “let it rip” when it comes to songwriting. There’s a huge hole in the music world tonight. John did it best. RIP -T— Toby Keith (@tobykeith) April 8, 2020
My heart hurts learning that John Prine has passed away. He is singing with the angels. You will be missed but your songs will live on. ❤️— Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) April 8, 2020
Fellow country singer, Margo Price, said she was in pain reading articles about the passing of her "hero."
"It hurts so bad to read the news," she tweeted. "I am gutted. My hero is gone. My friend is gone. We’ll love you forever John Prine."
It hurts so bad to read the news. I am gutted. My hero is gone. My friend is gone. We’ll love you forever John Prine.— Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) April 8, 2020
Seth Meyers saluted Prine's songwriting talent. "Just gutting," the late night television host tweeted. "No one wrote songs about humankind with more grace and wit. To quote him, 'He was in heaven before he died.'"
Just gutting. No one wrote songs about humankind with more grace and wit. To quote him, "He was in heaven before he died." https://t.co/VPpBn4UJLV— Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) April 8, 2020
The Recording Academy also saluted Prine via a statement to ET from interim president/CEO, Harvey Mason. "We join the world in mourning the passing of revered country and folk singer/songwriter John Prine," the statement read. "John earned 11 GRAMMY
nominations and received two GRAMMY Awards
for Best Contemporary Folk Album, one for The Missing Years at the 34th GRAMMYs
and another for Fair & Square at the 48th GRAMMYs."
"His self-titled debut album was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame® in 2015, and just recently he was announced as a 2020 Recording Academy® Lifetime Achievement Award recipient for his contributions to music during his nearly five-decade career," the statement continued. "Widely lauded as one of the most influential songwriters of his generation, John’s impact will continue to inspire musicians for years to come. We send our deepest condolences to his loved ones."
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum also mourned the star in a statement released to ET.
“Made from a mold now broken, John Prine was a walking, grinning argument for human beings as a pretty good species," CEO, Kyle Young, said. "In John's songs, humor and heartache dance together like Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. His words and melodies draw chuckles and blood, and tears of sorrow and redemption, all leading to truths widely known but never before articulated. John's mind was a treasure chest, open to us all. We mourn his passing, even as we hold the treasure.”
Prior to his passing, celebrities also saluted the musician after hearing he had been hospitalized with COVID-19. Stephen Colbert, shared a clip of him performing with Prine on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, while Brandi Carlile said she was praying for the singer.
"Come on handsome Johnny. We need you here just a little while longer," Carlile wrote. "You’ve given us all so much and you are so loved. I’m praying for you and Fiona tonight and every day until this is over. ❤️ to say that I love you both doesn’t even begin to tell the story."
Come on handsome Johnny. We need you here just a little while longer. You’ve given us all so much and you are so loved. I’m praying for you and Fiona tonight and every day until this is over. ❤️ to say that I love you both doesn’t even begin to tell the story. @john_prine @fprine 📸 @dannybones64
With a heavy heart, but deep love and gratitude for his gift he gave us all- Goodbye, John Prine. https://t.co/kGkNJYl3hI— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 8, 2020
See more celebrity tributes to Prine below.
I love John Prine. Who doesn’t? What a human being he was, and the way he delivered stories. The best. I’ll never forget recording an album at @oceanwaynashville with my buddies @rosscopperman and @shanemcanally. We had an extra slot for a song that day and ironically enough, there is a great photo of John Prine hanging on the wall next to an old Studer reel to reel recorder in the control room. I immediately said... I LOVE John Prine. Let’s record “Let’s Talk Dirty In Hawaiian”... well, we did. It never saw the light of day until now. Love ya John. We all do. Say hey to my grandad up there for me.
Make me an angel that flies from Montgomery / Make me a poster of an old rodeo / Just give me one thing that I can hold on to / To believe in this living is just a hard way to go.... ❤️ R. I. P. John Prine— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) April 8, 2020
Rip— John Cusack (@johncusack) April 8, 2020
John Prine - "Angel From Montgomery" https://t.co/2PesfaqBR6 via @YouTube
I hope everyone can stop and listen to their favorite John Prine song right now. What an enormous loss. Sending love out there 😔— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) April 8, 2020
Some of the funniest lyrics I've heard. John Prine. RIPhttps://t.co/lUAuMxdn0h— Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) April 8, 2020
My love is with the Prine family. We all mourn now. This is devastating. Absolutely devastating. A loss we can’t comprehend.— Ashley McBryde (@AshleyMcBryde) April 8, 2020
We love you John.— Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) April 8, 2020
Coronavirus has taken one of the great ones: John Prine, dead at 73. So many memorable songs.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 8, 2020
