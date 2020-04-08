Naomi Watts Has a Complete Meltdown While Quarantining -- and We Can All Relate
Naomi Watts had a frustrating day while in self-quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 51-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a hilarious video of a meltdown she had after multiple things in her home broke in one day.
In the funny clip, Watts throws her head back and roars frustration along with a dinosaur sound effect.
"Quarantine Day #756: When your printer, vacuum cleaner and dishwasher all break in the same day," she captioned the clip.
Watts' celeb friend, Julianne Moore, commented on her post, writing, "Bad news."
"Not a good day," Watts replied alongside a crying laughing emoji.
Last month, Watts shared how she's coping with the "awful uncertainty" that comes with the health crisis.
"I'm living in sweats, cooking crap food, I’m short-fused, and have only put on lippy once in 5 days... and yes... it was for Instagram," Watts wrote, before encouraging people to share their own quarantine tips and tricks.
View this post on Instagram
Stand strong and have hope! I know the wheels are coming off, and we are all trying to find ways to navigate this awful uncertainty. Side note, I’m living in sweats, cooking crap food, I’m short-fused, and have only put on lippy once in 5 days… 💄 And yes… it was for instagram... 🙄 How do we get through the cabin fever? The boredom and fear...? It’s all but impossible with such high anxiety levels to keep our spirits up but here’s a couple tips: @premayogabrooklyn and @theclass are doing live streaming classes... Good for the body, mind and soul if you have time. They are fantastic and uplifting. And check out @ondabeautynyc for self-care at-home-rituals. Tell me how it’s going for you. What are you doing to keep your anxiety at bay? Let me know good ideas, games and easy recipes... and anything to keep the kids from fighting... !!community is everything right now. So please send your thoughts. Sending love and strength to you all and big giant love to the doctors and nurses who are working their butts off in these scary times. N xxx ❤️ #selfpractice #tb picture by @jaimiebaird
Since then, she's posted pics and videos of her dancing and eating, quipping alongside the latter, "Quarantine PROTIP: EAT your feelings."
Watch the video below for more on Watts.
RELATED CONTENT:
Gretchen Carlson Became 'Good Friends' With Naomi Watts After She Played Her in 'Loudest Voice' (Exclusive)
'Game of Thrones' Prequel Starring Naomi Watts Dead at HBO
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Share a Kiss During Romantic Stroll in Paris
Copyright (c) 2020 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.