Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and 'Modern Family' Cast Share Memories Ahead of Series Finale
Modern Family is coming to an end on Wednesday, signing off after 11 seasons of laughs and love as one of television's most watched and acclaimed family sitcoms of the last decade.
But before the cast and crew say goodbye on TV, with an hour-long documentary retrospective, followed by their two-part finale episode, they took to social media to thank friends, fans and followers for tuning in to watch the extended Pritchett-Delgado-Dunphy-Tucker family through their ups and downs over the past 10+ years.
Stars like Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, and more from the Modern Family family shared pics on their Instagram accounts, along with heartfelt captions for their fans and TV brood.
"Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened," Hyland shared in her post. "To put it in Bachelor terms, I’ve had an incredible journey with this show. Our cast and crew were always phenomenal and we very quickly grew to be a real life #modernfamily I will miss these people tremendously but am so grateful I was lucky enough to work with them. So get your tissues ready... The end of 11 years with @abcmodernfam airs tonight on @abcnetwork 8/7c pm. Thank you all for being there every step of the way. We love you 💕."
"My family on and off screen forever 💞 What an amazing 11 years!" Vergara wrote. "So thankful for this family, the crew and all of our #modernfamily fans 🙏🏽 Tune in tonight to see how it all ends 📺 8|7c #modernfamilyfinale."
"It’s been an amazing journey with my #ModernFamily ❤️ It’s hard to type this because it still doesn’t feel real," Winter captioned some of her favorite pics. "We are all so grateful for the love we’ve received over the course of this 11 year journey. To know our fans love our family just as much as we do is the most amazing gift. Also...WE HAVE/HAD THE BEST CREW IN THE WORLD. They are a HUGE, insanely important part of our Modern Family ❤️ Even though you only see us on your screens, we have just as wonderful people working behind the camera that I will miss seeing all the time. We have been so lucky."
"I’m crying too hard to see the keyboard," Julie Bowen shared. "From beginning to end, thanks for being a part of our #ModernFamily."
See more tributes from the Modern Family cast and crew below!
I’ve posted this picture before, but it’s important to me and it’s an important moment in my life. I took it right before I walked out the door to go to my final test for Modern Family 11 years ago. I had been an actor for 12 years before this moment. I wish I remembered why exactly I decided to take it, but my best guess is because I knew my life could forever change once I stepped out my front door that day. I’ve looked at it 1000 times. And what I see in it is: hope, fear, and determination. Hope-that I would get the job. Fear-that like so many other times before, I wouldn’t. And determination-to go in and do the best job I could and deliver the performance I knew I was capable of delivering. I’m a bundle of nerves when I look at this picture. The moment must’ve felt so big. Why else would I have taken it? Tonight is the final episode of Modern Family. I just want to thank ABC, FOX studios, and Steve and Chris for giving me the opportunity to play this character for the last 11 years. I wanna thank Steve, my manager. I wanna thank you all and everyone for watching us for the last 11 years. I wanna thank my friends and family for being supportive of my career for the 12 years before this picture and for being with me on the ride after. I want to thank our great writers and our awesome crew for all their hard work, @jessetyler for being the best scene partner a guy could ask for, and of course Lindsay. But mostly, I want to say thanks to my parents. They allowed me to be me as a kid and always encouraged me to dream big and to follow my dreams. They never thought I was a ‘weird’ kid. (I hate that word. It’s a lazy word.) They set me up for this moment and I knew, because of the previous 12 years, they had my back no matter the outcome. Look, if you’re an actor or someone who has big giant dreams, I’m your proof that with hard work, persistence, preparation, an unwavering belief in your talent and ability, some luck, and the capacity to let your hope and determination conquer your fear, you too can live out your wildest dreams. I hope you all enjoy the finale and have a good laugh and a good cry watching it, because we all sure did making it. 😘
With only a fews day left before the series finale of Modern Family, I thought I would share some memories of my time on the show. Starting with the award shows we attended. What an honor it was to stand next to my cast on these stages and accept these awards not just on our behalf, but on behalf of our crew too. We never, ever took this for granted. I mean, if you would’ve told 8 year old Rico he would one day win a Kids’ Choice Award and get slimed on stage, he would’ve said “Man, I’ve made it!”
Another highlight from being on @abcmodernfam has been the super awesome guest stars we’ve had over the years. It was always a pleasure to have someone new join our family! Pictured are only a FRACTION of the guest actors that we’ve had throughout our series run. Except for you @bryancranston, you only directed 😂
I filmed this on the last and final day of work on #modernfamily 😢 I’m so thankful for friendships made and thankful to all the cast and crew for making me love them so much! Everyone did the best job at making such an awesome show! I took this pic in my trailer right before leaving, I did not want this to ever end. 😢😡@abcmodernfam #mymadface #whydoesithavetoend
Modern Family has been the ride of a lifetime and tonight it comes to an end. While many tears were shed as we wrapped things up in February (which seems so long ago), today I just feel grateful for everyone who watched and, of course, for our production family who, week after week, brought their talent, unshakable work ethic and beautiful smiles to our happy set. We worked hard, tried our best not to settle and laughed ourselves silly along the way. I’m so proud of this show and I feel lucky to have been a part of it. I hope tonight’s 2-hour event brings people a little respite from the stress of these trying times. 8PM Behind-the-scenes documentary. 9PM 1-hour finale. #modernfamily
Sappy post about my #ModernFamily post family. These are my lifelong friends and I love them so much. Editors and their teams are an invisible secret weapon (especially in comedy) and rarely get enough credit. I am so proud of the rotating crew that kept it going on MF for 11 years. We continue to work together elsewhere when we can and support each other always. My former assistant editor @lamigs cut tonight’s finale and I couldn’t be prouder.
Modern Family's farewell airs Wednesday night on ABC, with Modern Family: A Modern Farewell retrospective special at 8pm PT/ET, followed by the two-part series finale at 9pm PT/ET.
