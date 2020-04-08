'Sex and the City' Cast Teams Up to Record Messages for NYC Medical Workers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The stars of Sex and the City are expressing their gratitude to medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. On the latest episode of the Bradshaw Boys podcast, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and more call in to give messages of encouragement to those working in the medical field in New York City.

The cast members were specifically calling in to praise Meg, a New York City doctor working in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, who is a fan of both Sex and the City and the Bradshaw Boys. In fact, Meg's friend told the podcast's hosts -- Cory Cavin, Kevin James Doyle, and Jon Sieber -- that the doctor listens to them while she walks to and from work.

In an interview on the podcast, Parker discusses the "unimaginably scary time" we're facing, and praises the "amazing, incredible" workers for "literally running toward" danger at work every day.

"The thing that's hard in moments like this is to try to summon adequate words to convey gratitude, appreciation, respect, adoration, awe. I'm inspired. I'm stunned," Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw on SATC, says. "There is a courage that's unfamiliar to me... The understanding that they have an obligation and their commitment to confronting something so terrifying and to just feel that is the only place they would be, should be, despite the lack of the resources that they need."

"What Meg is doing, what her colleagues are doing, I don’t think we ever imagined that we would be asking this of our medical community," she adds. "And I don’t know how to thank them enough. I don't know what else to do... I'm just so touched by their commitment and effort."

The rest of the cast left messages for Meg as well, with Nixon calling the doctor and her colleagues "our heroes."

"I know how amazing your hospital is, you saved my mother's life when she had a heart attack in 2001," Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes on the series, says. "Thank you for what you are doing, I heard your husband is also an ER doctor. You're just our heroes right now. Please stay safe. And just thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

Likewise, Davis, who played Charlotte York on the show, expresses her gratitude, stating, "We know it's really difficult and it means so much to all of us that you are on the front lines."

"Thank you so much for watching Sex and the City. We're happy to bring you some joy," Davis adds. "Keep on working hard. We're thinking about you."

Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on the HBO series, also sends a message of thanks to Meg amid "this horrific pandemic."

"Without you, we couldn’t keep going. I'm so glad to hear we put a smile on your face as you walk across the park and get on that front line," Cattrall says. "We're with you. We love you. We can’t do it without you."

In addition, other supporting cast members, including David Eigenberg, Mario Cantone, Ben Weber and Willie Garson, called in with words of thanks and encouragement.

The show's creator, Michael Patrick King, also offers up his thanks, and even reveals what he thinks Carrie Bradshaw would say in this situation.

"As Carrie Bradshaw herself would say, 'Just like that, there were heroes everywhere,'" he says.

