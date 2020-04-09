Todd Chrisley Is Home and 'Doing Well' After Being Hospitalized for Coronavirus
Todd Chrisley is on the mend.
On Thursday, Chrisley's 22-year-old daughter, Savannah, gave her Instagram followers an update on her father's health after the Chrisley Knows Best star shared that he's been battling the coronavirus for three weeks and was hospitalized. On Wednesday, the 52-year-old reality star said he spent four and a half days in the hospital and was the sickest he had ever been in his entire life on his and his wife Julie's podcast, Chrisley Confessions.
"DAD IS HOME AND DOING WELL! He said he feels 75% better!!" Savannah Instagrammed along with a smiling picture of him. "Within the past couple days he's kinda been a smarta**... so we know he's definitely on the mend! 😂."
"I mean that mischievous smile isn't ever gonna give up ❤️," she added.
Meanwhile, Chrisley's 30-year-old estranged daughter, Lindsie, also commented on his diagnosis on Wednesday on her Instagram Story, when she slammed "disgusting" messages she shared she was getting about his health news. Referring to a message she received reading, "Hi Lindsie! Did you see your Dad has Covid? I guess the good guys really do win in the end," she wrote, "This is disgusting. My inbox is flooding with similar messages & I'm not here for it. Get right or get off my page."
On Wednesday, Savannah emotionally talked about her feelings when her father tested positive for the coronavirus and was struggling.
"At one point I fell on my hands and knees and begged God to not take him..to not take my bestfriend..I would give everything I had if it meant keeping my daddy," she Instagrammed alongside a family picture. "I was so desperate that I dropped photos of our family off at the hospital and said 'If he sees these I know he'll keep fighting!'"
"So I guess the point of me telling u all this is so that u take it seriously...STAY HOME! SOCIAL DISTANCE!" she continued. "And most importantly..LOVE HARDER THAN EVER! Life is so short."
COVID-19: Dad was diagnosed with the coronavirus about 2.5 weeks ago..and I have never been so scared in my life. When everything started with COVID-19 I was like a lot of u...my mindset was “Wash your hands, don’t touch people, and you’ll be ok...” BUT BOY HAS THAT IRRESPONSIBLE MINDSET CHANGED! When dad started getting sick I immediately started worrying...he and I are the worriers of the bunch. After a couple days mom and I talked him into going to urgent care...he went in and he was showing all symptoms of COVID-19 so they tested him. Here in TN Vanderbilt was extremely prepared for testing and has testing at 15 or so of their walk in clinics. So before people say...”OH HE ONLY GOT TESTED BECAUSE HES A CELEBRITY...” u are WRONG! He went into an urgent care just like the rest of u would. After getting tested he went back home and stayed quarantined in his bedroom for 7 days and then his test came back..POSITIVE..when mom and I read that our hearts dropped. Dads symptoms were worsening as days went on..finally at 3am on a Sunday he woke mom up saying he has to go to the ER..he couldn’t fight it any longer. When she got there they made her drop him off and leave because of all the strict guidelines. He stayed at Vanderbilt for 3 days and those were the hardest 3 days I think I’ve ever endured. I talk to my daddy 10x a day! He’s my bestfriend...I also never go to bed a single night without a “Goodnight and I love you” text..and now my dad was sitting in a hospital room by himself and I had no idea how he was. At one point I fell on my hands and knees and begged God to not take him..to not take my bestfriend..I would give everything I had if it meant keeping my daddy. I was so desperate that I dropped photos of our family off at the hospital and said “If he sees these I know he’ll keep fighting!” So I guess the point of me telling u all this is so that u take it seriously...STAY HOME! SOCIAL DISTANCE! And most importantly..LOVE HARDER THAN EVER! Life is so short. I also owe a HUGE THANK U to my friends @charlesgalanismd @drjacobunger for walking me through all the steps we needed to follow and continuously checking in on us. As well as the drs and nurses @ Vandy❤
Meanwhile, back in August, Savannah said she would never forgive Lindsie for her allegations of extortion against their dad. Watch the video below for more:
