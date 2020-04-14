Disney releases grilled three-cheese sandwich recipe from Woody’s Lunch Box

Disney parks may be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but you can still cook up some Disney magic at home because the Disney Parks Blog is releasing some of the famous recipes the parks are known for.

The coronavirus pandemic has temporarily closed the parks but the recipes are giving everyone a chance to bring a little Disney love into the kitchen.

How to make Disney’s famous Dole Whip at home

Here is the recipe for the grilled three-cheese sandwich from Woody’s Lunch Box at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

*Note: This recipe serves 4 people.

Ingredients:

Cream Cheese Spread

1/2 cup cream cheese

1/2 cup shredded Double Gloucester or cheddar

2 tablespoons heavy cream

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

Garlic Spread

1 cup mayonnaise

1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

Grilled Three-Cheese Sandwich

8 slices of artisan bread

8 cheddar cheese slices

8 provolone slices

Instructions:

For Cream Cheese Spread:

Combine cream cheese, Double Gloucester or cheddar, heavy cream, and salt in food processor. Blend until smooth. Set aside.

For Garlic Spread:

Combine mayonnaise, garlic, and salt in small bowl and stir until blended. Set aside.

For Grilled Three-Cheese Sandwich: