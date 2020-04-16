Gather the family and belt out some Disney classics tonight

Ryan Seacrest is hosting a night of magic and music on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The singalong event will feature celebrities and their families as they take on their favorite Disney tunes from their homes.

Some of the celebrity guests include Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera, Kristin Chenoweth and more than a dozen others.

Plus, James Monroe Iglehart and the Broadway Company of Disney’s “Aladdin” will reunite for a rendition of “Friend Like Me.”