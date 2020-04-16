75ºF

Gather the family and belt out some Disney classics tonight

‘The Disney Family Singalong’ airs Thursday on ABC at 7 p.m.

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist

This image released by Disney shows Elsa, voiced by Idina Menzel, from left, Anna, voiced by Kristen Bell, Kristoff, voiced by Jonathan Groff and Sven in a scene from the animated film, "Frozen 2." The film failed to get an Oscar nomination for best animated feature. (Disney via AP) (Â©2019 Disney. All Rights Reserved.)

Ryan Seacrest is hosting a night of magic and music on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The singalong event will feature celebrities and their families as they take on their favorite Disney tunes from their homes.

Some of the celebrity guests include Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera, Kristin Chenoweth and more than a dozen others.

Plus, James Monroe Iglehart and the Broadway Company of Disney’s “Aladdin” will reunite for a rendition of “Friend Like Me.”

