Post Malone to stream Nirvana tribute concert from home Friday

Post Malone is going to stream a Nirvana tribute concert live from his home on Friday, according to TMZ.

Posty tweeted a video Wednesday morning teasing the concert that is scheduled to start around 5 p.m.

Fans of the singer know he has a face tattoo that says “stay away” in honor of a Nirvana song of the same.

April 5 marked the 26th anniversary of Nirvana lead singer Kurt Cobain’s death.

TMZ reported that there will be a donate button on Post Malone’s YouTube page on the day of the live stream to help raise funds for the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

Donations to the fund support the WHO’s work to track and understand the spread of the virus and help ensure patients get the care they need and frontline workers get essential supplies, according to the fund’s website.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.

