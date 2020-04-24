Disney streams “Happily Ever After” Nighttime Spectacular for families stuck inside

ORLANDO, Fla. – Parents grab your children and children grab your parents. Disney Magic Moments announced that it would be streaming the “Happily Ever After” fireworks Friday night for families to enjoy.

Disney shared the news on the official Walt Disney World Instagram account.

The beloved fireworks and projection show at Cinderella Castle will be broadcast in its entirety tonight on the Disney Parks Blog, beginning at 7 p.m.

The live stream isn’t exactly live and it should be noted that the theme parks are still closed. The video tonight will instead be a replay of the fireworks spectacular.

Theme parks in Central Florida have been closed since the beginning of March to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

**A version of this story originally appeared on ClickonOrlando.com.