SXSW 2020 film festival now streaming on Amazon Prime

South by Southwest films that were set to premiere can be seen on Amazon Prime from April 27 to May 6

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

The 2020 SXSW festival was canceled earlier this year due to the coronavirus outbreak that swept the country, but organizers still wanted fans to experience SXSW while quarantining at home.

Amazon Prime is now streaming more than a dozen of this year’s SXSW films that were set to premiere at this year’s festival.

Filmmakers who chose to have their film participate in the virtual film festival are receiving a screening fee for streaming their film over the 10-day period.

The films will be shown for a limited time on Amazon Prime from April 27 to May 6.

Amazon released a statement when they made the announcement on April 2.

“We’re honored to be able to provide a space for the SXSW filmmakers to share their hard work and passion with audiences for the first time. It’s been a privilege collaborating with Janet Pierson and the SXSW team to bring these diverse and inspiring films to viewers around the country. We are supporters of SXSW and other independent film festivals, and hope this online film festival can help give back some of that experience, and showcase artists and films that audiences might otherwise not have had the chance to see," said head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke.

