Daniel Radcliffe and other celebrities to read ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ to muggles, witches and wizards

Fans of the wizarding world are celebrating a recent announcement that Daniel Radcliffe and other stars will be reading chapters from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” online.

Radcliffe will be reading chapter one - a fitting choice to introduce the boy who lived to the masses since he played the titular character in the series.

Other stars slated to read chapters are Eddie Redmayne, who stars as Newt Scamander in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, Claudia Kim, who stars as Nagini, Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning and Noma Dumezweni, who portrayed Hermione Granger on Broadway.

The remaining celebrities set to read a chapter from the uber-popular book have not yet been announced.

Spotify will let fans listen to the reading and will host all the chapter readings on their platform but you can also watch on WizardingWorld.com.

Some of the celebrities will be reading chapters from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and others will be reading chapters from “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone." They are essentially the same book but with some minor word differentiations due to the British vs. American lexicon.

“As you watch Daniel read through ‘The Boy Who Lived’, you’ll notice some amazing artwork interspersed in the experience, thanks to some talented fans,” according to the Wizarding World website.

Watch Harry Potter At Home here.