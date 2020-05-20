SA native dishes on her time on ‘The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart’

SAN ANTONIO – Season one of the new “The Bachelor” spin-off, “Listen To Your Heart,” ended on Monday night with Chris and Bri being crowned the winners. One of the show’s fan favorites is Rudi, a 24-year-old San Antonio native.

Rudi was paired up with Matt most of the season. The pair made it all the way to the finale, but ended things before the final performance.

In an exclusive interview with KSAT, Rudi opened up about her relationship with Matt on and off the show, saying they are not done making music together.

She also talks about growing up in the Alamo City, her passion for music, and even sings part of her new single, “Hate LA.”

You can watch the full interview below.