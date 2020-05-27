Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum singing in virtual concert for a good cause

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a “hell of a year,” but two country singers will make music fans’ Wednesday night a little sweeter with a virtual concert.

Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum will play acoustic sets that will be livestreamed on Facebook at 8:30 p.m., courtesy of Raising Cane’s.

The fast-food restaurant chain is hosting the virtual show in an effort to raise money for Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization focused on helping people affected by poverty or emergencies, such as COVID-19.

“As concerts continue to get postponed or cancelled, it’s easy to focus on everything you aren’t doing,” Raising Cane’s founder, owner and co-CEO Todd Graves said in a news release. “That’s exactly why we created the ‘Cane’s In The Moment’ initiative. We want to continue to do what we can to bring joy to our customers, while also supporting incredible organizations like Direct Relief."

The event will be streamed on Raising Cane’s Facebook page, live from Lava Cantina in The Colony, north of Dallas.

By the looks of it, the country singers are excited for the show too.

Randy Rogers Band Tweeted Wednesday morning: “Holy hell I get to play a gig tonight w my buddy @ParkerMcCollum at @lavacantinatc #abouttime.”