Missed ‘Marvel’s Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ due to San Antonio’s severe weather? Here’s how to watch it
Season 7 premiere can be watched online
SAN ANTONIO – Severe weather on Wednesday night may have put a damper on your plans to watch the Season 7 premiere of “Marvel’s Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.” But luckily, there are other ways to watch it.
The show can be seen on abc.com, if you have a cable or satellite TV provider. If you don’t have a cable or satellite provider, you’ll have to wait one week after its premiere to watch it.
The series can also be seen on Hulu.
