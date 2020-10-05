Frontmen for Staind, Godsmack announce outdoor shows in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a while since the AT&T Center saw its last rock show, but Sully Erna and Aaron Lewis have announced The American Drive-In Tour, which includes a San Antonio stop.

Erna and Lewis, the frontmen for Godsmack and Staind, respectively, will play side-by-side in “intimate and unplugged” performances at the Bud Light Courtyard outside the AT&T Center.

They will play back-to-back shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m on Oct. 28, according to a news release from the arena.

“The pair will bring an evening of rock nostalgia, covers, and conversation to San Antonio,” the release states.

Tickets for tables for six will go on sale starting at noon Monday. The tables will be situated six feet apart to adhere to social distancing guidelines, and groups will be given assigned seating areas.

Concertgoers must wear face coverings when not seated at their tables, and groups will be subjected to wellness checks upon entry. Parking will be free in Lot 2.