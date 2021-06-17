4 family-friendly Fiesta events on the South Side

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Fiesta time is finally here! And though most of us head to the downtown area or other parts of San Antonio to engage in the festivities, some of us like to stay in our own neighborhood.

Here is a list of South Side San Antonio Fiesta 2021 events you can enjoy with the family. Find more Things To Do here.

Mission Reach Flotilla Festival – The Mission Reach Flotilla Festival is a free family-friendly event and known for the Flotilla Paddle and Costume Contest Parade, decorative watercraft contest, music, local food vendors, kid friendly activities, and arts and crafts. The fest is on June 19, 2021 at 10:00 am – 2:00 pm Mission County Park Trail head, 841 VFW Blvd San Antonio, TX 78214. The event brings awareness to the newly developed mission reach recreation project of the San Antonio River that includes hike and bike trails, pavilions, and other outdoor recreation amenities. For more information visit: http://www.sariverfoundation.org/flotilla

Chanclas y Cervezas – Brooks introduces an all-new, one-of-a-kind celebration – Chanclas y Cerveza’s – just in time for Fiesta on June 19, 2021 from 5 to 10 p.m. at The Greenline Park. Chanclas y Cerveza’s will feature a variety of games and competitions that will put your chancla throwing, swinging and decorating skills to the test. This family-friendly event will also feature live entertainment, craft and activity stations, food booths and a selection of the finest cervezas from throughout San Antonio and around the world. Don’t miss your chance to become San Antonio’s chancla throwing champion. As an official Fiesta partnered event, the safety and well-being of all those on the Brooks campus is our top priority. Hand sanitizing stations and socially distanced seating can be found throughout the event. Face masks are strongly encouraged. No weapons of any kind are allowed inside of the event. All who live, work, learn, play and stay at Brooks are vested in the ideals of the common good, generosity and aspirational growth for the entire Brooks family. For more information visit: https://livebrooks.com/news/events

A Day in Old Mexico & Charreada – A Day in Old Mexico & Charreada is perfect for those who want to explore deep-rooted customs of a Charrera. (Charrera originated in 19th century as a way for the landed gentry to prepare horses and riders for war, it later evolved into an equestrian competition featuring horse reining, bull riding and artistic roping skills. Today’s charros wear the traditional clothes and use horse equipment as required by the Federation of Charros in Mexico.) The family-friendly event is on June 20th & 27th, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Rancho del Charro on 6126 Padre Dr. San Antonio, TX 78214. Enjoy food and drinks, pony rides, Ballet Folklorico performers, and Mariachi music. The admission to the event is $20 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Cash only. For more information visit: https://fiestasanantonio.org/events/day-old-mexico-charreada-2/

Celebrations of Traditions Pow Wow – Celebrations of Traditions Pow Wow is an official Fiesta event that provides all who attend, individuals and families, the opportunity to view and participate in the American Indian culture and traditions of dance and music at an official Native American Pow Wow. The pow wow promotes tribal traditions, culture and the opportunity for Native people to gather in celebrating their rich heritage with one another. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11am at Mission County Park, 6030 Padre Drive San Antonio. The event is free and pet-friendly. For more information visit: https://fiestasanantonio.org/events/the-run-to-remember/

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

