Selena Quintanilla’s latest single, ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti,’ to be released Friday

The single is a part of the singers posthumous album, “Moonchild Mixes”

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

(Universal Music Group)

SAN ANTONIO – Starting Friday, fans will be able to hear Selena’s voice “like never before,” as Selena’s family releases a single from the star’s posthumous album.

The album was announced Friday on the late stars’ social media accounts and comes nearly three decades after Quintanilla’s death in 1995.

“Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” is the first single to be released from the album, “Moonchild Mixes.”

The single will feature a 13-track song retrospective.

Fans are encouraged to pre-save the song on Spotify HERE.

