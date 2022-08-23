Presley’s Popcorn Flicks: KSAT’s movie junkie returns with new reviews

I’m back and I have some great news if you want to skip the theater and watch something at home!

After being sick several days, I had plenty of time to get caught up on some movies and shows, and I have to say there are several great options!

We have to start with the show everyone is buzzing about “House of the Dragon.” It is bringing all the “Games of Thrones” vibes and I’m here for every second of it. I think the first episode perfectly laid the foundation for what is sure to be an epic season. And while we all know there can only be one Mother of Dragons, I think this show is going to be pretty close to perfection. I’m giving it a 4.8 out of 5 stars. I can’t wait to see what happens next!

“Vengeance” is a new rental that is bringing all the Texas feels. This movie is one part murder mystery, one part drama, one part comedy and ten parts love of Whataburger. The best part is that it keeps you guessing until the end. And you can’t help but fall in love with the crazy cast of characters. I think this one is a must see for everyone who is passionate about the Lone Star State. Just don’t be surprised if it has you singing “deep in the heart of Texas” as the credits roll. This one gets 4.5 out of 5 stars.

If you are in the mood for some chills, I recommend “Orphan: First Kill.” It’s streaming on several platforms. This is the prequel to the 2009 movie “Orphan.” I love a movie with crazy plot twists and unexpected moments, and the first “Orphan” has always stuck with me. If you saw it, you know exactly what I mean. That being said, I was hesitant about how this one would live up to the creepiness of the original. The verdict? They did a pretty good job. While I did not find it scary, there were plenty of moments that made my skin crawl. I’m giving it 4 out of 5 stars. It is good, but not quite as good as its predecessor.

“Watcher” is a new rental that will have you locking your door and checking it twice. It is a slow burn thriller and not for everyone. You have to be patient and really immerse yourself in the mindset of the mentally tortured main character. If you can do that, buckle up for an emotional rollercoaster ride that is truly haunting. Despite those moments, I’m giving this one a 3 out of 5 stars because of the slow moments.

Are you needing a show to binge? Apple TV has you covered.

“Black Bird” is awesome. It tells the story of a real-life suspected killer and the man who tries to get him to confess. But the show has so many layers to explore. I don’t want to give away too much, just know the acting is top notch, and the wild story will hold your attention from start to finish. I’m giving this one a 5 out of 5 stars because the cast is amazing and you won’t be able to look away.

Looking for a good documentary? I have a pair of them from Netflix.

Let’s start with “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist.” It is the story of Manti Te’o. Before you start this one, forget everything you think you know about the story. This blows everything out of the water, and answers so many of the questions that baffled the world of college football. To say this story is bizarre would be an understatement. The best part, you don’t have to be a sports fan to get hooked on the drama. It sucks you in on a wild ride and you just have to hold on tight. I’m giving this one 4.8 out 5 stars.

Finally, we have to talk about “Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99.” I can’t remember what I was doing back in 1999, but I definitely had no idea this firestorm was happening in New York. Wild. The whole thing left me so shook.

I have to give this one a 4 out of 5 stars because it left me with so many questions.

Well, that’s all I have this time around, but don’t worry, I’m heading back to the theaters to catch several new movies. You know I’ll keep you posted, and I’ll even save you some popcorn!

