Fashion designer uses Paris show to display life in Ukraine

A model wears a creation as part of the Lilia Litkovska Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection presented Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Paris. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

PARIS – Geo-political activism met tuxedo jackets at Paris Fashion Week as a vocal designer from Ukraine put on a show that paid homage to her country her team of over 20 people working in Kyiv.

Here are some highlights of Wednesday’s fall-winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collections:

UKRAINE'S LITKOVSKA GOES “ON AIR”

"From the war zone with peace,” read the ticker outside Paris’ Grand Rex cinema, a model of New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

Inside, guests gathered in the Art Deco auditorium for a show by Ukrainian designer Lila Litkovska that continued with a radio theme.

Titled “On air,” it was a metaphor for the unpredictable way life in Ukraine is unfolding by the minute. The soundtrack of the ready-to-wear show flicked between stations and was constantly interrupted. Litkovska's collection reflected this haphazardness, mixing up styles in a generally loose and oversized display.

There were the more commercial looks, such as a black tuxedo coat worn over a floppy black slit skirt and sneakers, and more abstract plays in shape, like a black coat wrapped on the midriff with long sleeves to create an intentionally off-kilter silhouette.

Simple menswear suits were the nicest in the low-key show, with long sashes from the silken undergarments fluttering elegantly behind like a train.

But this collection was not just about fashion. A video link beside the runway showed a live shot of Litkovska’s team in Ukraine's capital.

UKRAINE’S FASHION ACTIVISM

Litkovska fled to Paris with her 2-year-old daughter when Russian missiles started pounding Kyiv in February 2022. But the designer, who launched her eponymous brand in the city 14 years ago and shows at Paris Fashion Week, pressed on creating her “made in Ukraine” designs by relocating studios to a safer location within the country.

“In the first week of the Russian invasion, we relocated to Lviv in the west of Ukraine. But we came back (to Kyiv) at the beginning of summer with our productions and with everyone there,” she told The Associated Press.

Litkovska said that now “it’s the same factory the same office, the same team,” as before the war and she has even “extended (the size of) our team during the first year of the war because our orders are up.”

By organizing activist fashion events with other Ukrainian designers over the last year, including pop ups in Paris, Berlin, Munich and Milan, she has raised about 50,000 euros ($53,000) that has gone toward buying medicine, as well as supporting Kyiv’s biggest children’s hospital and the armed forces. She asked for 30% of profits to go to Ukraine.

“It’s an amazing process,” she said, describing how one of her initiatives involved selling little angels.

The fashion community is key to raising awareness – and money – for the war effort as it “has a big following, millions and millions, and they can attract their audience for what’s going on,” Litkovska.

UNDERCOVER MAKES CONTRASTS

Jun Takahashi, founder and designer of the Japanese streetwear-infused brand Undercover, once cited British designer Vivienne Westwood, who died in December, as an inspiration.

Whiffs of Westwood's signature punk were in the air as Takahashi displayed a funky collection with eccentric flourishes and contrasts galore.

Sheeny gray bubble material became a parachute-like shawl with contrasting bib that looked regal. It was worn over Formula One-style wader boots and a black and white racing check motif at the crotch.

The high versus low musing continued in a frayed bomber jacket made of posh tweed and kinky boots in bright violet. Suits came in acid tones.

Gloves on one hand, and a hand motif on pants that seemed to want to creep spookily up the leg added this season’s must-have gimmick.

LAGERFELD BOOK

Fashion insiders gathered by the Musee d’Orsay to celebrate a new book about former Chanel front man Karl Lagerfeld, whose death in 2019 at age 85 still leaves a shadow over Paris Fashion Week.

To mark the global launch of “Paradise Now: The Extraordinary Life of Karl Lagerfeld,” author William Middleton conversed with magazine editor Elizabeth von Guttman about the genesis of the book.

Middleton said that his writing and biography centers on the German-born couturier’s business acumen – beyond his design artistry.

Champagne-clinking VIP guests discussed the enduring legacy of the man, whose decades-long stewardship of both Fendi and Chanel made him one of the late 20th century’s most influential designers.