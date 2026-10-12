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RJ Mitte, 'Breaking Bad' actor and disability rights champion, dies at 34

Associated Press

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FILE - RJ Mitte poses for a portrait to promote the film, "Time Share", at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 20, 2018, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - "Breaking Bad" cast members RJ Mitte, from left, Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn and Aaron Paul pose at a premiere screening to celebrate the final episodes of the television series at Sony Pictures Studios on July 24, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
FILE - RJ Mitte arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" at the Regency Village Theatre on Oct. 7, 2019 in Westwood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, FILE)
FILE - RJ Mitte arrives at the Variety and Women in Film's pre-Emmy celebration on Aug. 23, 2014, at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Aaron Paul, from left, Anna Gunn, Bryan Cranston, Betsy Brandt, Jesse Plemons, Laura Fraser and RJ Mitte pose in the press room with the award for outstanding drama series for "Breaking Bad" at the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Aug. 25, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

2018 Invision

FILE - RJ Mitte poses for a portrait to promote the film, "Time Share", at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 20, 2018, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – “Breaking Bad” actor and disability rights advocate RJ Mitte died Monday at age 34, authorities and his representatives said.

Cameron County Justice of the Peace Cyndi Hinojosa told The Associated Press she declared Mitte dead at about 1:30 p.m. at what she believed was his home in Brownsville, Texas. She said she was unable to provide a cause, but an autopsy will be performed.

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Mitte played Walter White Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston's chemistry teacher-turned-meth dealer Walter White on nearly every episode of the five seasons of the AMC show, which recently ranked as the best of the 21st century in a New York Times poll.

“Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion,” Mitte's representatives said in a statement announcing his death. The statement said he used “his platform to challenge stereotypes and promote greater representation for people with disabilities.”

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