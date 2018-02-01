5 events going on this weekend besides the big game

SAN ANTONIO - Before you get comfortable in front of a TV on Sunday, here's a look at some events taking place this weekend.

Rampage vs. Texas Stars

The annual Pink in the Rink game takes place Friday at the AT&T Center. The Rampage will take on the Texas Stars starting at 7:30 p.m. For the eighth year, the game will be played on pink ice and the Rampage will wear pink jerseys. This themed event occurs every year to raise awareness for breast health and celebrate breast cancer survivors. Tickets are still available.

Market Day in Old Town Helotes

Music, food and plenty of vendors will set up for this family friendly free event Saturday. It's from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The location is in Helotes at 14392 Old Bandera Road.

Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive

It's that time of year again for this annual parade. It starts at 11 a.m. The parade route begins under I-35 on West Houston Street, down to Alamo Street and ends at La Villita. You can catch the whole parade live on KSAT 12 and www.ksat.com.

Titan's of Tailgate

Food and football fans unite for this big event at Sunken Garden on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. Thirty chefs, over 14 wineries and over 12 breweries will be part of this huge tailgate party. This is the first year for this event, which is hosted by Chef Jason Dady. Tickets are still available.

Kevin Fowler

Texas country music star Kevin Fowler takes the stage in Boerne on Saturday. This concert will take place at the Roundup Outdoor Music Venue. Showtime is at 8 p.m. Tickets are still available.

