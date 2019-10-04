5 family-friendly events in San Antonio area this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - This weekend's fall fun can be had by the whole family.

There are five events taking place that everyone in the family can enjoy.

Here's the list:

Sactacular: San Antonio College's annual block party returns on Saturday. There will be live music and carnival games. This is free for the community to attend. It starts at noon and ends at 5 p.m. The party will take place at Moody Parking Lot #16.

Corny Maze: Trader's Village this weekend will be opening up its Corny Maze. It maze covers 10 acres and has three different trail levels. Also, there will be a petting zoo, photo ops and concessions. It is $10 for anyone age 3 or older and free for kids age 2 and under.

Bark in the Park: This pet expo will take place at Sunken Garden Theater on Saturday. There will be a pet costume party, entertainment, a kids' zone, a pet expo and an adoption drive. This is free and open to the public. It starts at 4 p.m.

Blessing of the Animals: This will take place at Travis Park on Sunday. United Methodist Church will have a ceremony for pet blessings. The public is invited to bring their leashed, caged or stuffed animal pets to receive a blessing. There will also be information booths, food trucks and other fun. The group blessing is at 2 p.m.

Boerne Book & Arts Festival: Authors, artists, books and fun are what you can expect from this event on Saturday. It will take place in Boerne's Main Plaza Park from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

