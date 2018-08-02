5 festivals taking place in San Antonio this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Have plans this weekend? There is a choice of five different festivals taking place, and you don't want to miss out on the fun.

24th Annual San Antonio Film Festival: From Thursday until Aug. 5 this film festival will take place at the Tobin Center. Badges must be purchased to attend.

Salsa Festival: Both Saturday and Sunday this weekend at Market Square. Salsa lessen and music on Saturday and a salsa tasting competition on Sunday. Both days are free.

Latin Roots, Music and Food Festival: This is at Maverick Plaza on Saturday. This is an SA 300 event and it will give the public the opportunity to enjoy food, music and arts from all Latino cultures. This starts at 1 p.m and is free.

Summer Pachanga Fest (SPF 2018): This is on Saturday at Brick at Blue Star Arts Complex. There will be over five bands performing, art and food vendors. This starts at 2 p.m.

2nd Annual Frozen Treats Fest: The perfect event for the summer, and it will take place at the Historic St. Paul Square. Tickets are $5 for kids and $15 for adults, and they include sample tickets to all 15 vendors.

