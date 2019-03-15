5 free events to check out this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - The last few days of spring break are full of events around the city, but here are five events that are free to attend.

Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair: This yearly event takes place at Market Square Friday through Sunday. There will be five stages set up and more than 200 bands scheduled to perform. Food and drinks also available.

Univision Fan Fair: This is another Tejano music event, but this one takes place at La Villita. This also take place Friday through Sunday and more than 30 bands will perform. This family friendly event will have a lawn chair and dancing section.

13th Annual Fest of Tails: This kite festival and dog fair will take place Saturday at McAllister Park. Dogs of all sizes and breeds are welcome. There will be live entertainment, food, kids rides and games and kite making workshops. Pet products and adoptions will also be available. All the fun starts at 9 a.m.

St. Patrick's Day Festival & Parade: Two days of authentic Irish entertainment can be found at the Arneson River Theatre this weekend. The River Walk will be dyed green at about 1 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. A river parade will take place Sunday at 4 p.m.

Shamrock the Tower: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at the Tower on Sunday. This family friendly event will feature many fun activities. It all starts at 2 p.m.

