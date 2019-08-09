5 fun events to check out in the San Antonio area this weekend

George Lopez performs during Nashville Comedy Festival on April 21, 2018 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Outback Concerts)

SAN ANTONIO - Just because school is about to start for some next week doesn't mean you can't have fun this weekend.

Here's a list of five events taking place this weekend:

Splash Out Bullying: This event will be held at Splash Town on Saturday. This will take places from noon to 6 p.m. This event is to bring awareness and educate children about bullying and how to stop it.

Corteo: This Cirque du Soleil show will be at the AT&T Center from Friday to Sunday. This show is about a clown's funeral and a festive procession that includes many different characters. Tickets are still available.

Lobster Festival: This fun event takes place in Fredericksburg Friday and Saturday. Event organizers say the Lobster Festival will have a Texas twist to it. There will be live music, fun for the kids and of course lobster. General admission is $10.

George Lopez: The popular comedian returns to the Alamo City. Lopez's "The Wall World Tour" will feature four shows at the Majestic Theater Friday and Saturday. Tickets are still available.

Restaurant Weeks: This Saturday marks the start of Restaurant Weeks. This two-week event will take place at several restaurants in San Antonio, New Braunfels and Boerne. A three-course prix fixe menu will be available at a reduced price. This gives foodies the opportunity to try a restaurant they haven't yet or return to their favorites. This will end on Aug. 24.



