5 fun events to check out this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - The first weekend of the New Year is here, and there are several events worth checking out.

Here's a list:

The Resolution Run: Kick of the new year with a run at Woodlawn Lake Park. Not only will there be a race but opportunities to learn techniques to keep you moving toward your goals and a raffle. To participate in the run, you have to make a donation, and every lap around the park gets you a raffle ticket. This all starts Saturday at 8 a.m.

San Antonio Coffee Festival: Coffee from all over the world can be sampled at this festival on Saturday. The coffee festival will take place at La Villita. It costs $10 at the gate to enter. All the brewing starts at 11 a.m.

Spaghetti Fest: Friday is National Spaghetti Day and you can celebrate the Italian dish on Saturday at Traders Village. The event is free and parking costs $4.

All-American Bowl & All-Star Football Game: The top high school players in the country will play in a game on Saturday. After that game 104 student-athletes will be representing 56 high schools during the All-Star Football Game that starts at 5 p.m. This happens at the Alamodome, and one ticket gets you in to both games.

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular: The music of Pink Floyd is featured in this cutting-edge show. Every year, new elements are added to the show. It takes place on Saturday at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are still available.

