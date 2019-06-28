5 top films worth checking out in San Antonio this week

On the hunt for date night ideas? Take a look at this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around San Antonio.

Read on for the highest-rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.

(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)

Toy Story 4

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that's Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called "Forky" to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.

Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 98% and an Audience Score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, "Toy Story 4" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on June 21. The New Yorker's Anthony Lane said, "Cooley's film quickens and deepens," while Matthew Rozsa of Salon noted, "The latest installment, 'Toy Story 4,' is perhaps the bleakest (and most beautiful) of them all."

It's screening at Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes (1255 S.W. Loop 410) through Wednesday, July 3; Santikos Embassy 14 (13707 Embassy Row) through Monday, July 1; Regal Cielo Vista & RPX (2828 Cinema Ridge) through Wednesday, July 3; and Regal Alamo Quarry (255 E. Basse Road) through Wednesday, July 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Jaws

An insatiable great white shark terrorizes the townspeople of Amity Island. The police chief, an oceanographer and a grizzled shark hunter seek to destroy the bloodthirsty beast.

With a Tomatometer Score of 97% and an Audience Score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1975 release is a must-see.

"'Jaws' is a grisly film, often ugly as sin, which achieves precisely what it set out to accomplish-scare the hell out of you," according to Arthur Cooper of Newsweek.

You can catch it at Santikos Embassy 14 (13707 Embassy Row) and Santikos Palladium IMAX (17703 IH 10 W) through Wednesday, July 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Midsommar

A young couple travels to Sweden to visit their friend's rural hometown and attend its midsummer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly descends into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.

Set for a wider release on Wednesday, July 3, "Midsommar" already has a Tomatometer Score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

"This is, in other words, a less perfectly crafted nightmare than Aster's last one. But there's a deranged integrity to its sprawl, and to the filmmaker's willingness to embrace the darkest, most unsparing aspects of human desire," noted A.A. Dowd of The A.V. Club, while Entertainment Weekly's Leah Greenblatt said, "The skin-pricking pleasures of 'Midsommar' aren't rational, they're instinctive: a thrilling, seasick freefall into the light."

Get a piece of the action at Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes (1255 S.W. Loop 410), Regal Cielo Vista & RPX (2828 Cinema Ridge), Regal Alamo Quarry (255 E. Basse Road), and Regal Northwoods (17640 Henderson Pass) through Wednesday, July 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Do the Right Thing

On the hottest day of the year on a street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, everyone's hate and bigotry smolders and builds until it explodes into violence.

With a Tomatometer Score of 90% and an Audience Score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1989 release has a solid fanbase. The New York Daily News' Kathleen Carroll said, "In the final analysis, the best thing one can say for Lee is that he takes risks, like all true artists. For unlike most of today's filmmakers, he's not afraid to really challenge a movie audience to do some serious thinking," and The Philadelphia Inquirer's Carrie Rickey noted, "['Do the Right Thing' is] an exceptional film, a movie that wisely deprives you of the cozy resolutions and epiphanies so often manufactured by Hollywood. Like the film's principals, you are left feeling that you have been torched where you live."

It's screening at Santikos Bijou Cinema Bistro (4522 Fredericksburg Road) through Sunday, June 30, and Alamo Drafthouse Park North (618 N.W. Loop 410, Suite 307) on Sunday, June 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Hereditary

When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter's family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry.

With a Tomatometer Score of 89% and an Audience Score of 64% on Rotten Tomatoes, "Hereditary" has been getting attention since its release in June of 2018. Newsweek's Andrew Whalen said, "'Hereditary' feels like an endless drawing out of that queasy, shocking, falling dream sensation, as the ground beneath the Graham family, and the viewer, crumbles," while Andrea Gronvall of the Chicago Reader stated, "Toni Collette is flawless."

Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Alamo Drafthouse Park North (618 N.W. Loop 410, Suite 307) through Tuesday, July 2. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.