7 events to keep you busy this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - It's the last weekend for the rodeo, and the Home & Garden Show has set up shop at the Alamodome. Here's a list of seven events going on this weekend.

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo: Only three more concerts are left at the rodeo inside the AT&T Center. On Friday night, Prince Royce takes the stage. On Saturday, there are two concerts, Randy Houser at 1 p.m. and Brett Eldredge at 7:30 p.m. The grounds will be open on Sunday.

Alamo City Guitar Bazaar: This event will give people the opportunity to buy, sell or trade vintage, new and used guitars. There will be vendors from all over exhibiting the finest guitars. This will take place Saturday and Sunday at El Tropicano River Walk Hotel. Admission is $7 and doors open at 10 a.m.

Texas Open Chili Championship: This is a salute to the official state dish. This cookoff will take place Saturday and Sunday at Traders Village. There will also be a Junior Category for ages 7 to 17. It is free to attend this competition, you just have to pay $4 for parking.

Native Tree Giveaway: The San Antonio River Foundation is hosting this event at Confluence Park on Saturday. One-gallon free native trees will be given out starting at 9 a.m. There is a limit of one tree per household and there will be over 250 available.

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard: Dax Shepard is bringing his popular podcast to the Majestic Theatre for a live show. The show starts at 8 p.m. and there are tickets still available.

Market Square Rodeo Roundup: This will be on Saturday and Sunday at Market Square. The family can enjoy mechanical bull riding for all ages, horse rides for kids and rope trick performances. There will also be live music, food and arts and crafts. This is free to attend.

San Antonio Home & Garden Show: The 39th Annual Home & Garden show will be at the Alamodome from Friday through Sunday. It is $17 for adults and free for kids 16 and under to attend.

