8 can't-miss events taking place this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's a look at eight fun events taking place in San Antonio Friday through Sunday.

Friday, March 23

Olivia Newton-John at the Majestic Theatre: The four-time Grammy award winning singer and actress will perform live. Tickets are still available.

Big Texas Fun - Starting Friday and continuing for three weeks, this family event will take place at Retama Park. Each week will feature different events and concerts. Scheduled to perform: Tracy Lawrence, Reckless Kelly, Bobby Pulido and many more. Click here, for ticket information and to see the schedule of events.

Saturday, March 24

San Antonio Wings & Beer Fest: No explanation needed here the star of this event is wings and beer. It will take place at Alamo Beer Company starting at noon. Tickets are still available.

Festival of India: The India Association of San Antonio will host this event at Maverick Plaza at La Villita. Admission is free, and there will be plenty of family fun, food and shopping vendors available. This runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Alabama: Country music fans are in for a treat with these legends. Alabama has sold 73 million albums and has won numerous awards. Tickets are still available.

Sunday, March 25

Corona Paella Challenge: This is the ninth year chef Johnny Hernandez has hosted this event. Thirty local chefs and 12 high schools will compete this year. Tickets are still available online only.

LowLow Car Show/Culture Fest: This is the 17th year this even takes place. It will be at Rosedale Park starting at noon. Presale is $10 and kids 12 and under are free.

Romeo Santos: The King of Bachata is bringing his Golden Tour to the AT&T Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available.

