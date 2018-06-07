8 things to do this weekend in SA

SAN ANTONIO - Food, music and brides will take over this weekend. Below are eight can't-miss events taking place Friday through Sunday.

The Last Bandoleros: They entertained San Antonio on New Year's Eve, and now, the band returns, this time at Floore's Country Store in Helotes on Friday night.. Tickets to the show are $12 to $15. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m.

Texas Folklife Festival: It is the 47th Annual Folklife Festival that runs Friday through Sunday. Celebrate Texas at this three-day event. Tickets online are $12 and $15 at the gate.

10th Annual McNay Spring Party Glow: It will be an evening of neon experiences Friday night at the McNay Art Museum. This is a 21-and-up event, and a ticket includes photo ops, cocktails, light bites and raffle prizes.

Texas Monthly MeatUp: This event brings together local pit masters off the Top 50 BBQ Joints in Texas list and leading chefs of our area. This event is on Saturday at the Pearl Stables. It is $65 for a ticket and there are still some available.

Tequila, Tacos and Cerveza: Tacos, beer, tequila and luchadores are just some of what you can expect from this event. It is $30 to attend and a ticket includes 10 tequila samples, a mystery item and sampling cup. The event will take place at La Villita starting at 2 p.m.

Villain Fest: A villains art show will take place Saturday at the Wonderland of the Americas. Villains from movies, television and video games will be celebrated. This event is free and starts at 10 a.m.

Texas Weddings Bridal Extravaganza: Soon-to-be brides planning a wedding can get tips and find some of the best vendors to help them make their dream wedding a reality. This bridal extravaganza will take place Sunday at Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. Tickets are $15 and doors open at noon.

Sunday Jazz at the Witte: Relax under the pecan trees Sunday and enjoy the sounds of jazz music by Henry Brun and the Soul Tren Latino with Spot Barnett. All performances are from 3 to 5 p.m. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome.



