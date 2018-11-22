9 things to do this holiday weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Now that Thanksgiving is over, we can officially kick off the Christmas season. There are plenty of events going on around town.

Here's a list of nine events you shouldn't miss.

Ford Holiday River Parade: The theme for this year's river parade is "Christmas in San Antonio." This will take place Friday starting at 6 p.m. There are areas of the route you will need a ticket for and you can purchase them online.

HEB Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: The 34th annual tree lighting will take place Friday at Travis Park. The 50-foot tree will be lit up with more than 250 holiday lights and ornaments. All the fun starts at 3 p.m., with the tree to be turned on around 6:20 p.m. It is free to attend.

The Nutcracker: Starting Friday, The Nutcracker ballet will be performing at the Tobin Center. There are shows every day until Dec. 2. Tickets are still available.

Las Nuevas Tamaleras: This year marks the 25th Anniversary of this show in San Antonio. This popular comedy will take place at Our Lady of the Lake University's Thiry Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased online.

Boerne's Dickens on Main: This is the premier Christmas event in Boerne. Both Friday and Saturday night you can enjoy live performances, children's activities and see Dickens on Main transform into a vintage winter wonderland. Santa will also be present. The fun starts each day at 4 p.m. and it is free to attend.

Christmas in Comfort: If you want to head out of town for some holiday fun, you may want to head to Comfort. On Saturday they will have their yearly holiday event. All the fun starts at 10 a.m. and will conclude with a night parade starting at 7 p.m. This is free to attend.

Elf Acres 2018 Season: This 15-acre drive-thru Christmas light venue is now open. There are thousands of lights to see. Every day the venue opens at 6:30 p.m. It costs $27 to drive through once.

Fantasyland at Milam Park: This event takes place Saturday starting at 7 p.m. There will be plenty of activities for the entire family and it is free to attend.

Mr. Popper's Penguins: This fun musical adaption of this popular book will be at the Magik Theatre. Shows have already started and will continue until Dec. 23. Tickets are still available.

