Wide variety of events taking place in San Antonio this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - There are plenty of things for the whole family to do this weekend, and it may be the last chance for some of the kiddos to enjoy a back to school bash.

Here's a list of events:

Hunters Extravaganza: This takes place Friday through Sunday at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. This event will feature the best in camo, blinds, feeders and more. It is $12 for adults and $5 for kids.

David Crockett Birthday Celebration: The Alamo is putting on a big celebration on Saturday for David Crockett. This day-long event will feature fun activities and demonstrations, and in the evening guests will be able to watch "Davy Crockett King of the Wild Frontier" in Alamo Gardens.

Back Pack Giveaway: Last Chance Ministries is hosting this event at Rosedale Park on Saturday. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. there will be activities for the entire family, a truck and car show, music, vendors and door prizes. This is free to attend.

Sensory Sunday: This unique event is being held at the Witte Museum on Sunday. This gives families with disabilities or sensory processing differences the opportunity to explore a section of the museum in a comfortable environment. This will take place from 10 a.m. to noon.

San Antonio FC vs Rio Grande Valley FC: The family can enjoy a soccer game Saturday evening. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Toyota Field. Saturday's game will also be UTSA night and the UTSA soccer team will also be in attendance.

Batman 80th Anniversary Celebration: Head to Six Flags Fiesta Texas this weekend to celebrate everything Batman. Guests will be able to check out replica Batmobiles from 1966 and 1989. There will also be an opportunity to meet Batman himself.

